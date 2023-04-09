Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.528) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.
- Straw will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 over the course of his last games.
- This season, Straw has totaled at least one hit in eight of nine games (88.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this year, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|7
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.18).
- The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- Kirby (0-1) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
