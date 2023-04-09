Oscar Gonzalez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on April 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez has a triple while batting .167.
  • In four of seven games this year, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.18).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
