Riley Greene -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with nine hits and an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .452.

This season, Greene has recorded at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Greene has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings