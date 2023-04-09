Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riley Greene -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with nine hits and an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .452.
- This season, Greene has recorded at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Greene has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Red Sox's 5.37 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Crawford (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
