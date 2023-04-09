Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .200.
- In four of eight games this year, Torkelson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.37).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Red Sox will look to Crawford (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
