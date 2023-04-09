Spencer Torkelson -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .200.
  • In four of eight games this year, Torkelson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.37).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The Red Sox will look to Crawford (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
