The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has two doubles and three walks while hitting .282.
  • In 77.8% of his games this season (seven of nine), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (44.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
  • Kwan has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 7
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.18 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
