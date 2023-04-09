(4-4) will play the (2-6) at Comerica Park on Sunday, April 9 at 1:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 6 strikeouts, Kutter Crawford will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Red Sox have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at -105. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (0-1, 15.75 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Tigers' matchup against the Red Sox but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to take down the Red Sox with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won four of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 4-4 (50%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Tigers have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win two times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.