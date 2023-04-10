On Monday, Amed Rosario (coming off going 0-for-6) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-6) against the Mariners.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .213 with a double and two walks.
  • Rosario has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
  • Rosario has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 11.4 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Yankees' 2.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Yankees are sending German (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.