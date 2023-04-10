How to Watch the Guardians vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Ramirez and Anthony Rizzo will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are third-worst in MLB play with five home runs.
- Cleveland has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.355).
- The Guardians have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
- Cleveland is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.0 runs per game (50 total).
- The Guardians rank 13th in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.
- Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.178).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians are sending Shane Bieber (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Bieber is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Bieber will look to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 innings per appearance).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/4/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|JP Sears
|4/5/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Kyle Muller
|4/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-3
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Logan Gilbert
|4/8/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Marco Gonzales
|4/9/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|George Kirby
|4/10/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Domingo Germán
|4/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Gerrit Cole
|4/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Trevor Williams
|4/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Chad Kuhl
|4/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Patrick Corbin
