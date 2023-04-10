When the (6-3) match up with the (6-4) at Progressive Field on Monday, April 10 at 6:10 PM ET, Domingo German will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 8).

The Guardians are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+125). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs German - NYY (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Guardians and Yankees game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (-150), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Guardians are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 60% chance to win.

The Yankees will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Yankees have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +125.

Guardians vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Guardians, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.