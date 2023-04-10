Guardians vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game features the New York Yankees (6-3) and the Cleveland Guardians (6-4) facing off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on April 10.
The Cleveland Guardians will give the ball to Shane Bieber and the Yankees will turn to Domingo German (0-1, 7.71 ERA).
Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have won two of the five games they've played as favorites this season.
- Cleveland has played as favorites of -150 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored 50 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 4
|@ Athletics
|L 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs JP Sears
|April 5
|@ Athletics
|W 6-4
|Hunter Gaddis vs Kyle Muller
|April 7
|Mariners
|L 5-3
|Aaron Civale vs Logan Gilbert
|April 8
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Marco Gonzales
|April 9
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Zach Plesac vs George Kirby
|April 10
|Yankees
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Domingo Germán
|April 11
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Gerrit Cole
|April 12
|Yankees
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 14
|@ Nationals
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Trevor Williams
|April 15
|@ Nationals
|-
|Zach Plesac vs Chad Kuhl
|April 16
|@ Nationals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Patrick Corbin
