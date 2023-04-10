Monday's game features the New York Yankees (6-3) and the Cleveland Guardians (6-4) facing off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on April 10.

The Cleveland Guardians will give the ball to Shane Bieber and the Yankees will turn to Domingo German (0-1, 7.71 ERA).

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have won two of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has played as favorites of -150 or more twice this season and split those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored 50 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule