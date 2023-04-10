On Monday, Josh Bell (coming off going 0-for-6 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-6 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is hitting .086 with nine walks.
  • Bell has a hit in three of nine games played this season (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Bell has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • German (0-1) starts for the Yankees, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.