On Monday, Josh Bell (coming off going 0-for-6 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Domingo Germán TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .086 with nine walks.

Bell has a hit in three of nine games played this season (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Bell has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

