On Monday, Mike Zunino (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is batting .227 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

In three of seven games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Zunino has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings