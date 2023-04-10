Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Mike Zunino (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is batting .227 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In three of seven games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Zunino has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Yankees will look to German (0-1) in his second start this season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
