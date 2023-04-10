On Monday, Mike Zunino (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is batting .227 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In three of seven games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Zunino has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Yankees will look to German (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.