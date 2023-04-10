After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has 11 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .488.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
  • Straw is batting .375 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
  • In nine of 10 games this year (90.0%), Straw has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 10 games this year.
  • In three games this year, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 11.4 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 2.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Yankees will look to German (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
