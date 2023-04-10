On Monday, Oscar Gonzalez (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is hitting .161 with a triple.
  • In four of eight games this season, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
  • Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Yankees' 2.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Yankees will send German (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.