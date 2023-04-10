On Monday, Oscar Gonzalez (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .161 with a triple.

In four of eight games this season, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.

Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings