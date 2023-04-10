Red Wings vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (44-21-14) go on the road to play the Detroit Red Wings (35-34-10) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX. The Stars have won three straight games.
Red Wings vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-180)
|Red Wings (+155)
|-
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been an underdog in 57 games this season, and won 24 (42.1%).
- Detroit has a record of 10-16, a 38.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Red Wings.
Red Wings vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|269 (8th)
|Goals
|235 (22nd)
|212 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|260 (20th)
|60 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (13th)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (16th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit has hit the over in four of its past 10 contests.
- Over their last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8 goals.
- The Red Wings have scored 235 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 22nd in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 260 total, which ranks 20th among NHL teams.
- Their -25 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.
