Steven Kwan -- 2-for-4 with a triple in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all six of his plate appearances (2-for-4 with a triple) against the Mariners.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .302 with two doubles, a triple and seven walks.

In 80.0% of his 10 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.

In four games this year, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings