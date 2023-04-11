Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Akil Baddoo (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate (2022)
- Baddoo hit .204 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Baddoo picked up at least one hit 34 times last year in 73 games played (46.6%), including multiple hits on seven occasions (9.6%).
- He hit a long ball in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Baddoo picked up an RBI in seven of 73 games last season (9.6%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in 25 of 73 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.202
|AVG
|.205
|.290
|OBP
|.288
|.292
|SLG
|.250
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|24/11
|K/BB
|40/13
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|16 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (48.6%)
|2 (5.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (13.5%)
|13 (36.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (32.4%)
|1 (2.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.7%)
|2 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (13.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
- Manoah (1-0) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.35), 72nd in WHIP (1.548), and 56th in K/9 (7).
