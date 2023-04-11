On Tuesday, Eric Haase (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is batting .120 with a walk.
  • Haase has a base hit in three of seven games played this year (42.9%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 5.28 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays will send Manoah (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 61st, 1.548 WHIP ranks 72nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.