Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .154 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Arias has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.76).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- Cole (2-0) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
