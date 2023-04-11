The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .154 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Arias has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Arias has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.76).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • Cole (2-0) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
