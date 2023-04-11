The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .154 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

Arias has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings