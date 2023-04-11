(6-4) will take on the (7-4) at Progressive Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 19 Ks, Gerrit Cole will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +145 moneyline odds. An 8-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Guardians vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (2-0, 0.73 ERA) vs Hunter Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 3.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Guardians and Yankees game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Guardians (+145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $24.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Andrés Giménez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won six of those games.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Guardians have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Guardians the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +145 moneyline listed for this contest.

Guardians vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+260) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230) Mike Zunino 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+280) José Ramírez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Guardians, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.