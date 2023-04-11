Tuesday's game features the New York Yankees (6-4) and the Cleveland Guardians (7-4) squaring off at Progressive Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on April 11.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (2-0) against the Guardians and Hunter Gaddis.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.

Cleveland has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (53 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Guardians Schedule