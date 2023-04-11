Guardians vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game features the New York Yankees (6-4) and the Cleveland Guardians (7-4) squaring off at Progressive Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on April 11.
The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (2-0) against the Guardians and Hunter Gaddis.
Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.
- Cleveland has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cleveland is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (53 total).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 5
|@ Athletics
|W 6-4
|Hunter Gaddis vs Kyle Muller
|April 7
|Mariners
|L 5-3
|Aaron Civale vs Logan Gilbert
|April 8
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Marco Gonzales
|April 9
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Zach Plesac vs George Kirby
|April 10
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Shane Bieber vs Domingo Germán
|April 11
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Gerrit Cole
|April 12
|Yankees
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 14
|@ Nationals
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Trevor Williams
|April 15
|@ Nationals
|-
|Zach Plesac vs Chad Kuhl
|April 16
|@ Nationals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Patrick Corbin
|April 17
|@ Tigers
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Eduardo Rodríguez
