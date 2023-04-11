Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jonathan Schoop -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on April 11 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)
- Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Schoop reached base via a hit in 76 of 131 games last season (58.0%), including multiple hits in 13.7% of those games (18 of them).
- He homered in 11 of 131 games in 2022 (8.4%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Schoop picked up an RBI in 29 games last season out 131 (22.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (4.6%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He came around to score 41 times in 131 games (31.3%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.218
|AVG
|.185
|.257
|OBP
|.225
|.328
|SLG
|.317
|17
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|17
|49/9
|K/BB
|58/11
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|38 (58.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (57.6%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (10.6%)
|21 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (30.3%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (10.6%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (22.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Manoah (1-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.35), 72nd in WHIP (1.548), and 56th in K/9 (7.0).
