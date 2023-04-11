Jonathan Schoop -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on April 11 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)

Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Schoop reached base via a hit in 76 of 131 games last season (58.0%), including multiple hits in 13.7% of those games (18 of them).

He homered in 11 of 131 games in 2022 (8.4%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Schoop picked up an RBI in 29 games last season out 131 (22.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (4.6%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He came around to score 41 times in 131 games (31.3%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .218 AVG .185 .257 OBP .225 .328 SLG .317 17 XBH 18 4 HR 7 21 RBI 17 49/9 K/BB 58/11 3 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 66 38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (57.6%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (10.6%) 21 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.6%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (22.7%)

