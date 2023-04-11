Josh Bell -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has 10 walks while batting .079.
  • In three of 10 games this season, Bell got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
  • Bell has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 2.76 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Yankees will look to Cole (2-0) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
