On Tuesday, Josh Naylor (coming off going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has two home runs and five walks while batting .216.
  • Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this year (four of 10), with at least two hits three times (30.0%).
  • In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Naylor has driven in a run in six games this season (60.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 10.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 2.76 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • Cole (2-0) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
