Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Josh Naylor (coming off going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has two home runs and five walks while batting .216.
- Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this year (four of 10), with at least two hits three times (30.0%).
- In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Naylor has driven in a run in six games this season (60.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 10.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 2.76 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- Cole (2-0) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
