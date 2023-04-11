On Tuesday, Josh Naylor (coming off going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has two home runs and five walks while batting .216.

Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this year (four of 10), with at least two hits three times (30.0%).

In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Naylor has driven in a run in six games this season (60.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings