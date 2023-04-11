After going 3-for-3 with three doubles and an RBI in his last game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .320.

This year, Zunino has tallied at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Zunino has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings