After going 3-for-3 with three doubles and an RBI in his last game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with three doubles and an RBI) in his previous game against the Yankees.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .320.
  • This year, Zunino has tallied at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Zunino has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 2.76 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Cole (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
