On Tuesday, Myles Straw (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.489) this season, fueled by 12 hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
  • Straw is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a 10-game hitting streak.
  • In 10 of 11 games this year (90.9%), Straw has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In three games this year, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 2.76 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • Cole (2-0) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.
  • His last time out was in relief on Monday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
