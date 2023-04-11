After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .161 with a triple.
  • Gonzalez has had a base hit in four of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 2.76 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Cole (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9).
