Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees (who will start Gerrit Cole) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .283 with two doubles, a triple and nine walks.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), including five multi-hit games (45.5%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
- Kwan has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 10.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Yankees' 2.76 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Cole (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
- The 32-year-old's .73 ERA ranks 10th, .892 WHIP ranks 15th, and 13.9 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
