Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on April 11 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has a walk while hitting .158.
- McKinstry has a hit in three of seven games played this season (42.9%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
- McKinstry has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will look to Manoah (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 61st, 1.548 WHIP ranks 72nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th.
