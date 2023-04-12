Amed Rosario -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has a double and four walks while batting .204.
  • In six of 11 games this season (54.5%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 2.69 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
  • The Yankees will look to Schmidt (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing hits.
