The Cleveland Guardians and Cam Gallagher, who went 1-for-2 last time out, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate (2022)

  • Gallagher hit .214 with five doubles and three walks.
  • Gallagher had a hit in eight of 18 games last year, with multiple hits once.
  • Including all 18 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Gallagher drove in a run in three of 18 games last season (16.7%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored a run in one of his 18 games last year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
9 GP 7
.231 AVG .188
.286 OBP .235
.346 SLG .313
3 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
10/2 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 7
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Yankees pitchers combined to give up 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The Yankees will send Schmidt (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
