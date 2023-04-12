Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Eric Haase (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .120 with a walk.
- In three of seven games this season, Haase got a hit, but only one each time.
- In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 5.06 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.250 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.