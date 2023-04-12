On Wednesday, Eric Haase (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is batting .120 with a walk.
  • In three of seven games this season, Haase got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 5.06 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.250 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
