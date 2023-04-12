The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will play on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET. Peyton Battenfield will start for Cleveland, aiming to shut down Anthony Rizzo and company.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are second-worst in MLB play with five home runs.

Cleveland is 25th in MLB, slugging .348.

The Guardians' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

Cleveland ranks 13th in runs scored with 55 (4.6 per game).

The Guardians rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Guardians strike out 7.8 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Cleveland's 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.212).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Battenfield will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 25 years old.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Mariners L 5-3 Home Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/8/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Home Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/9/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Zach Plesac George Kirby 4/10/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Home Shane Bieber Domingo Germán 4/11/2023 Yankees L 11-2 Home Hunter Gaddis Gerrit Cole 4/12/2023 Yankees - Home Peyton Battenfield Clarke Schmidt 4/14/2023 Nationals - Away Cal Quantrill Trevor Williams 4/15/2023 Nationals - Away Zach Plesac Chad Kuhl 4/16/2023 Nationals - Away Shane Bieber Patrick Corbin 4/17/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Gaddis Eduardo Rodríguez 4/18/2023 Tigers - Away Aaron Civale Spencer Turnbull

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.