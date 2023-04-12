Josh Bell -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .095 with a double and 10 walks.

Bell has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 11 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Bell has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings