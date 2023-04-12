Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Kerry Carpenter (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .227 with three doubles and four walks.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
- Carpenter has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Blue Jays will look to Gausman (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.250 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
