On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has nine hits and an OBP of .353, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.

Vierling has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings