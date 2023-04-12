On Wednesday, Mike Zunino (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .308 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.

This year, Zunino has totaled at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

