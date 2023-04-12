The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.489) this season, fueled by 12 hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.
  • Straw is batting .353 during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
  • This year, Straw has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 11 games (90.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
  • In three games this season, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 2.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.5 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Yankees will send Schmidt (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing hits.
