After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .120 with a double, a home run and six walks.

In three of nine games this season, Maton got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Maton has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings