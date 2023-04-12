After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is hitting .120 with a double, a home run and six walks.
  • In three of nine games this season, Maton got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Maton has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 5.06 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays will look to Gausman (1-1) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 43rd in WHIP (1.250), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.