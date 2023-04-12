On Wednesday, Ryan Kreidler (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Ryan Kreidler At The Plate

Kreidler is hitting .143 with .

In eight games played this season, Kreidler has had one game with a hit, and he had multiple hits that day.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Kreidler has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings