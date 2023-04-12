On Wednesday, Spencer Torkelson (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has an OPS of .670, fueled by an OBP of .275 and a team-best slugging percentage of .395 this season.
  • In 60.0% of his games this year (six of 10), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In four games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Gausman (1-1) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 43rd in WHIP (1.250), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
