On Wednesday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .280 with two doubles, a triple and nine walks.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this season.

Kwan has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings