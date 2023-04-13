On Thursday, Akil Baddoo (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate (2022)

Baddoo hit .204 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks.

Baddoo reached base via a hit in 34 of 73 games last season (46.6%), including multiple hits in 9.6% of those games (seven of them).

He hit a home run in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Baddoo drove in a run in seven of 73 games last season (9.6%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He scored in 25 of 73 games last season (34.2%), including scoring more than once in 6.8% of his games (five times).

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 36 .202 AVG .205 .290 OBP .288 .292 SLG .250 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 24/11 K/BB 40/13 4 SB 5 Home Away 36 GP 37 16 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (48.6%) 2 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%) 13 (36.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (32.4%) 1 (2.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.7%) 2 (5.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (13.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)