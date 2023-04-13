Blue Jackets vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-9) will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-31-10) at home on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-190)
|Blue Jackets (+160)
|-
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been made an underdog 73 times this season, and won 21, or 28.8%, of those games.
- Columbus has entered 53 games this season as an underdog by +160 or more and is 15-38 in those contests.
- The moneyline in this outing implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|259 (16th)
|Goals
|208 (30th)
|260 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|322 (31st)
|61 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (27th)
|54 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|57 (21st)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Columbus has hit the over three times.
- During their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 6.9 goals, 1.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blue Jackets' 208 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 322 total goals given up (4.0 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- They have a -114 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
