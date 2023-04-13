Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 1-for-1 in his last game, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is hitting .235 with three walks.
- Schoop has a base hit in four of seven games played this year (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (1-1) to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.