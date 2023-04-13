After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton leads Detroit with four hits, batting .143 this season with three extra-base hits.
  • Maton has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Maton has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will look to Bassitt (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.