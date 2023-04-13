The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Torkelson has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Torkelson has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 8
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will look to Bassitt (1-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
