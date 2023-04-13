Tigers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 13
Thursday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (8-4) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (2-9) at 7:07 PM (on April 13). Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 win for the Blue Jays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Toronto Blue Jays will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (1-1, 10.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Spencer Turnbull (0-2, 13.50 ERA).
Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Tigers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 7, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have won in two, or 18.2%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Detroit has a mark of 2-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +190 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (33 total, three per game).
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked ERA (6.74) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 6
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Sale
|April 8
|Red Sox
|L 14-5
|Joey Wentz vs Tanner Houck
|April 9
|Red Sox
|L 4-1
|Matthew Boyd vs Kutter Crawford
|April 11
|@ Blue Jays
|L 9-3
|Matt Manning vs Alek Manoah
|April 12
|@ Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kevin Gausman
|April 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Bassitt
|April 14
|Giants
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Ross Stripling
|April 15
|Giants
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Sean Manaea
|April 16
|Giants
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Anthony DeSclafani
|April 17
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 18
|Guardians
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Peyton Battenfield
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.