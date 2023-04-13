Thursday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (8-4) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (2-9) at 7:07 PM (on April 13). Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 win for the Blue Jays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Toronto Blue Jays will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (1-1, 10.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Spencer Turnbull (0-2, 13.50 ERA).

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 7, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have won in two, or 18.2%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Detroit has a mark of 2-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (33 total, three per game).

The Tigers have the 29th-ranked ERA (6.74) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule