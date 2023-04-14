How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Buffalo Sabres (40-33-7) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-9) on Friday, with both teams coming off a win in their most recent game.
You can watch on BSOH and MSG-B as the Sabres play the Blue Jackets.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/28/2023
|Sabres
|Blue Jackets
|5-3 CBJ
|12/7/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Sabres
|9-4 BUF
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 4.0 goals per game (322 in total), 31st in the NHL.
- With 208 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 46 goals (4.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 1.8 goals-per-game average (18 total) during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|79
|19
|53
|72
|48
|48
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|68
|26
|19
|45
|25
|28
|54.7%
|Jack Roslovic
|76
|11
|33
|44
|44
|30
|45%
|Kent Johnson
|78
|16
|23
|39
|38
|25
|29.5%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Sabres are allowing 292 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league action.
- The Sabres score the fourth-most goals in the league (284 total, 3.6 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|78
|46
|47
|93
|40
|42
|43.1%
|Alex Tuch
|73
|35
|42
|77
|37
|61
|43.2%
|Jeff Skinner
|78
|34
|42
|76
|45
|39
|47.5%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|77
|15
|56
|71
|61
|44
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|80
|31
|36
|67
|20
|35
|48.4%
