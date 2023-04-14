Blue Jackets vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Buffalo Sabres (41-33-7) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (25-47-9) at Nationwide Arena on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG-B, with each team back in action after a victory. The Sabres are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators, while the Blue Jackets knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime in their most recent game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and MSG-B
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-170)
|Blue Jackets (+145)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have won 22 of the 74 games, or 29.7%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Columbus has gone 16-42, a 27.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set in this contest implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Rankings
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|288 (5th)
|Goals
|211 (30th)
|295 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|324 (31st)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|40 (27th)
|60 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|59 (21st)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blue Jackets with DraftKings.
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- In Columbus' past 10 games, it has hit the over twice.
- During their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are averaging 4.7 goals, 2.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked scoring offense (211 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 324 total goals (four per game) to rank 31st.
- Their -113 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.